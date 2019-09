PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took a surprise visit to a local elementary school.

On Tuesday, North Hills School District posted on Facebook that the third-year Steelers WR was at Ross Elementary School earlier this month.

In the pictures shared on the post, many students are wearing Smith-Schusters’s No. 19 jersey.

The WR also signed autographs and took pictures with the students and facility.