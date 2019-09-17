



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)- Following the tough news of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s injury on Monday morning, Steelers fans got some good news last night as the team added safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Former Steelers head coach and current The NFL Today studio analyst Bill Cowher is a fan of the move.

“What they went out and did is they shored up their defense, because now they are going to put a little bit more pressure on their defense to keep these games close,” said Cowher. “Going out and getting Minkah Fitzpatrick I think was a really good move on their part.”

The second-year safety compiled 80 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defensed last season for the Dolphins, earning Pro Bowl status as a rookie. This season, through two games, he has added 11 tackles with a forced fumble and fumble recovery while playing on a struggling Miami defensive unit. Now, as he adjusts to a new home in Pittsburgh, Cowher believes his versatility will be a big help to the defense as the unit looks to step up with Roethlisberger out.

“Number one, he is a guy that has played multiple positions, so he is very versatile in his skill set,” said Cowher. “He can play in the slot. He can play free safety or strong safety. He has proven to be a very good player. If you look at them right now, with (Sean) Davis being hurt, they really didn’t have anyone behind him. He (Minkah) is going to take some time getting comfortable in this defense, but I think what you have is a very athletic player back there along with a pretty good front seven.”

“Again, it is going to take them getting on the same page and getting comfortable with a lot of different things they do,” continued Cowher. “They will have to tailor it down a little bit as he becomes more familiar with that defense. You have a very good football player who is very versatile in what he can bring to their defense.”

Fitzpatrick is expected to join the Steelers today and be in the lineup this Sunday when the team faces the 49ers in San Francisco.