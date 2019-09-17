



ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) — Some students in the Elizabeth Forward School District haven’t been able to take a bus to and from school.

The district’s transportation provider, Pennsylvania Coach Lines, cut three of the district’s routes on Monday due to a shortage of drivers before reinstating one of the routes Tuesday.

For the two routes without buses, that means students have to find another way to get to school.

The superintendent said the district has been communicating with parents, and parents are either taking their kids to school, or the kids are getting an excused absence.

Pennsylvania Coach Lines has been providing interim transportation ever since its contract expired on June 30.

In August, a judge issued a court order requiring the bus company to provide transportation.

The arrangement was ordered to continue for three weeks and ended last Friday.

This temporary deal was intended to ensure uninterrupted service for students while a contract was being negotiated, but Pennsylvania Coach Lines said they haven’t come to terms with the district.

In order to satisfy the needs of the court order, the bus company has been using its own mechanics, dispatchers and even the president to drive buses.

The president and owner of Pennsylvania Coach Lines said the company can’t adequately provide service without a multi-year contract in place.

The superintendent couldn’t comment any further on the situation because the school district is currently in litigation.

The president and owner of Pennsylvania Coach Lines said he doesn’t know how long it will be before those services will be provided on these two remaining bus routes. He said the next contract negotiating session with the district isn’t scheduled until Oct. 7.