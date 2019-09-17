WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Perdue Foods are recalling approximately 295 pounds of frozen chicken products due to misbranding and other undeclared allergens.
The products are labeled as gluten-free chicken breast tenders but contain chicken nugget products.
These items were produced on August 30 and they are labeled “Simply Smart Organics Chicken Breast Tenders Gluten-Free” and have a best-by date of August 29, 2020.
They mislabeled products were shipped to locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service has not confirmed any reports of adverse reactions and they are recommending anyone with this product to return them to their place of purchase for a refund or to simply throw them away.
