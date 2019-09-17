



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates’ closer Felipe Vázquez has been arrested on charges of pornography and soliciting a child.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Vázquez was arrested just after 11 a.m. Tuesday in Pittsburgh on a felony warrant out of Lee County, Florida.

Vázquez, 28, of Saint Cloud, Florida, is facing charges of computer pornography – solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors.

Pennsylvania State Police investigators and FDLE officials served a search warrant this morning at Vázquez’s Strip District apartment on Railroad Street.

Earlier today Felipe Vazquez was taken into custody without incident by members of the PA State Police at his residence in Pittsburgh for a warrant out of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He’s being arraigned by an Allegheny County Magistrate this afternoon. — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 17, 2019

Investigators say they seized several electronic devices, which will undergo forensic examinations as part of the ongoing investigation.

Florida law enforcement officials say their investigation began last month after officials “obtained information that Vázquez had a reported sexual relationship with a 13-year-old female” in Florida. Authorities say the alleged victim, now 15, had gotten text messages from Vázquez saying the would meet up after baseball season.

Investigators say the girl also allegedly received a video in July from the pitcher in which he is shown performing a sex act.

According to ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan, Major League Baseball officials have put Vázquez on administrative leave.

Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez is being put on administrative leave by Major League Baseball following his arrest for solicitation of a child, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 17, 2019

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released this statement:

“Today we were made aware of an active law enforcement investigation involving Felipe Vázquez and his subsequent arrest. We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously. We have informed the Commissioner’s Office of the investigation and arrest. The Commissioner’s Office will immediately place Felipe Vázquez on Administrative Leave (and, as a result, Restricted List) pursuant to the Joint MLB/MLBPA Policy. We need to be respectful to all involved and the ongoing legal proceeding. As a result, the organization, our staff and players cannot comment any further at this time.”

Vázquez is being held in the Allegheny County Jail. He will be arraigned this afternoon by an Allegheny County magistrate.

He also is facing extradition back to Florida.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.