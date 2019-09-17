BREAKING NEWS:Ben Roethlisberger's Elbow Injury Requires Surgery, Out For Season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have placed starting safety Sean Davis on injured reserve while signing another quarterback to the practice squad.

The team made the announcement Tuesday morning before head coach Mike Tomlin spoke with the media.

“We have placed S Sean Davis on the Reserve/Injured List (shoulder). This will open a roster spot for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick. Additionally, we have added QB Paxton Lynch to the practice squad.”

Davis injured his shoulder in the week two matchup against Seattle, while missing week one against the Patriots with an injury stemming from training camp.

Meanwhile, after the Ben Roethlisberger season ending injury, the team has signed quarterback Paxton Lynch to the practice squad. Lynch visited with the Steelers Tuesday morning.

As of right now, Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges are the only two quarterbacks on the active roster.

