BREAKING NEWS:Ben Roethlisberger's Elbow Injury Requires Surgery, Out For Season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers will reportedly be hosting a former first-round quarterback at their headquarters today on the South Side.

The NFL’s Ian Rapoport reports that sources tell him Paxton Lynch will be in Pittsburgh today.

It was announced yesterday that Ben Roethlisberger would be out for the season for surgery on an elbow injury. Backup Mason Rudolph will be taking over.

Lynch was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2016, and was supposed to be the quarterback of the future in Denver coming out of the University of Memphis. In five career games, Lynch made four starts, throwing for 792 yards and four touchdowns. He also had four interceptions.

Lynch was released during roster cut downs at the end of the 2018 preseason. He spent all season out of the league, before signing with the Seattle Seahawks in January of 2019. Lynch was waived right before the regular season.

