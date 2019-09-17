



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A man convicted of causing a DUI crash that killed a 19-year-old in West Mifflin was sentenced.

Robert Darrisaw Jr. was found guilty in June for the death of 19-year-old Marlee Hill, and he was sentenced Tuesday to four to eight years and five years of probation.

Prosecutors said Darrisaw’s blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit when he crashed into the car Hill was riding in last fall.

There were two other women in the car with Hill at the time of the collision at the intersection of Lebanon Church Road and MacArthur Drive.

Hill was riding in the backseat of the car that police said was hit by Darrisaw.

According to police accident reconstruction experts, Darrisaw failed to negotiate a curve, driving through a grass median and hitting a large rock and a signpost before crashing into the side of the vehicle that Hill was riding in.

The experts also said he was traveling at 70 miles per hour, seconds before the crash.