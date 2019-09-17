



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing their fight to get new signage at Heinz Field.

A team spokesperson says the Steelers have filed an appeal in the Allegheny County Common Pleas Court over a ruling made last month by the Pittsburgh Zoning Board.

The Steelers want to spell out Heinz Field, or another name, in the lower bowl seating of the north end zone.

The team filed the request back in the spring.

However, the administrator of the Zoning Board denied the proposed alterations. The team appealed, but the board members ended up siding with the administrator.

The board said the proposal amounted to an un-permitted “roof sign,” designed to be visible from outside the stadium.

But the team maintains changing the seats amounts to an interior sign; and therefore, does not have to meet rooftop sign requirements.

