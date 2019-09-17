Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tennis superstar made a stop in Pittsburgh.
Venus Williams was in the city on Tuesday for the NEP Group board meeting, she announced on Twitter.
In Pittsburg today for the NEP board meeting. I’m in the board. Sports +Business + entertainment . I love our company
She is a board member for the Pittsburgh-based business.
“I love our company,” Williams posted on Twitter.
Williams also posted a video of her car driving over the Roberto Clemente Bridge.
“Pretty amazing city actually,” she posted in a tweet.
