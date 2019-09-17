BREAKING NEWS:Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vázquez Arrested, Charged With Child Solicitation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tennis superstar made a stop in Pittsburgh.

Venus Williams was in the city on Tuesday for the NEP Group board meeting, she announced on Twitter.

She is a board member for the Pittsburgh-based business.

“I love our company,” Williams posted on Twitter.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Williams also posted a video of her car driving over the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

“Pretty amazing city actually,” she posted in a tweet.

