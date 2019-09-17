PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “I want Dr. Taylor fired, there was no reason for him to put his hands on my 14-year-old child.”

Javonda Thomas is the mother of three children and says she works three jobs to put food on the table to feed her family and what happened last Friday has her fuming.

Thomas says her daughter has been bullied at Pittsburgh Westinghouse High School for several years and last Friday things came to a head.

“I got a call from my daughter saying a girl had threatened to beat her up after school,” she explained. “I notified the school, they did nothing. The fight broke out.”

Thomas says the school guard had already broken up the fight when the principal, Dr. Bernard Taylor Junior jumped in.

“The principal fell onto my daughter, grabbed her by her collar and dragged her down the sidewalk and up cement steps and then slammed her onto the floor inside the school like a rag doll,” she said.

Her daughter who is in the eighth grade had severe injuries to her back and according to Thomas can’t even bend over to put on her shoes.

WATCH: Dr. Taylor Did Not Have Contract Renewed In Baton Rogue Due To Being Combative



Dr. Taylor, according to investigations, did not have his contract renewed in the Baton Rouge Parish saying the board was at odds with Taylor and considered him to be combative.

The board gave him an overall performance score of 2.27 out of 4 for the 2013-2014 school year, he had been the superintendent of schools there.

The Grand Rapids Public School Board says it had a similar experience with Taylor Who served as superintendence from 2006 to 2012.

Taylor sued grand rapids and was given $260,000 in a settlement.

Thomas has withdrawn her 14-year-old daughter from Pittsburgh Westinghouse and also her sons, ages 12 and 13. She plans to sue Taylor and the school district.

In the meantime, as of yesterday, Taylor has been placed on paid administrative leave.