PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Senator Amy Klobuchar visited Pittsburgh today by making a stop at the Carpenters Training Center.

Senator Klobuchar is running for the Democratic nomination for president and Pennsylvania is part of a three-state swing including Pa., Wisconsin, and Michigan. All three voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, making him President of the United States.

KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano caught up with the Minnesota Senator at the Carpenters Training Center.

Delano: What’s the first thing you think of when you think of Pittsburgh? Klobuchar: Given I’m a big Vikings fan, I think of the Steelers, honestly. Then I think about incredible, hard-working people who work hard every day. One of the reasons that I’m here is that we had a bunch of people in Pennsylvania, Michigan and in Wisconsin and Minnesota, actually, as well as Iowa that voted for Donald Trump. And now they’re starting to wonder, ‘Wait a minute, what’s in this for me?’ My pharmaceutical prices are still high or I still got problems with the roads and I want to have a president that you can turn on the TV and you don’t have to turn it down when your kids are listening.

Senator Klobuchar took a tour of the center that is used to train carpenters and apprentices to become better carpenters.

The Senator has positioned herself as more of a moderate in the field of Democrats, taking more centrist stances on things such as coal, steel, natural gas, and fracking, all issues that affect Western Pennsylvania.

She then made her way to Stack’d Custom Burgers in Oakland where a crowd of a couple hundred gathered to hear her speak.

WATCH: Crowd gathers at Stack’d Custom Burgers in Oakland to hear Senator Klobuchar speak



Klobuchar said she brings “midwestern values” to her campaign.

Every county in Western Pennsylvania except for Allegheny County voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and Klobuchar said she plans to change that.

“We’re getting around and I’m going to do more and more visits to Pennsylvania,” she said. “I think part of this is you got to have a presidential candidate that doesn’t see this area of the country as fly-over country. You want to have someone that’s actually going to go to medium-sized towns and small towns. I’m on the agriculture committee which includes both forestry as well as agriculture, so I get those issues.”

Klobuchar also added that she spends a lot of her time in the Senate working on infrastructure issues and reminded Jon Delano that she was the first of the 2020 Democratic candidates to release an infrastructure plan.

Despite planning a lot more trips to Western Pennsylvania, her football loyalties won’t waver.