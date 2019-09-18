CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Clairton City School District is closing at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and will be closed Friday after bed bugs were found in the school.

According to a letter the district sent to parents, the staff conducted an inspection of the building and have contacted an exterminator to treat multiple classrooms and common areas.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and consult with public health and pest control professionals to eliminate any remaining bed bugs in the building and to minimize the potential for future bed bug activity in the school, as necessary,” the letter read.

The school’s early release and closure is for secondary treatment of the building.

“As always, our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff and we will continue to take all necessary precautions and safety measures,” the district said in a Facebook post.

All after school activities are canceled on Thursday and Friday, but the home football game scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Neil C. Brown Stadium will still take place.

Classes will resume Monday, September 23.