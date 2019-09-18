



CLARION, Pa. (KDKA) — A heavy police presence is on scene near Clarion University this morning for an ongoing situation near the school’s stadium.

According to Clarion University, campus police were assisting state police with an “incident near Memorial Stadium.”

The university posted to their website around 8:30 a.m. that “an individual is in custody” in connection with the incident, state police said.

University officials shut down Memorial Stadium. They said it would remain closed until the incident was resolved.

Explore Clarion reports the incident began around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Route 322 was shut down again this morning after briefly reopening.

Several schools in the area, including the Clarion Area School District, have cancelled classes for Wednesday.

The university says they are monitoring the incident, but don’t believe there’s a threat to the community.

On Facebook, they say: “There is no indication that this incident poses any danger to the campus community. Any social media information that has indicated this incident was an act of violence is false and misleading.”

