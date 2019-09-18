



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County District Attorney has reached out to the lawyer representing Britney Taylor, the woman who accused Antonio Brown of multiple sexual misconduct incidents.

Ian Rapoport reported the contact Wednesday afternoon. According to the report, a statute of limitations seems to be in the way of the investigation and

The District Attorney’s office released a statement to KDKA regarding the situation:

“Our office, along with the Allegheny County Police Department, made contact with counsel for the plaintiff in the federal lawsuit involving Antonio Brown. Procedurally, it appears there is a statute of limitations issue in moving forward with any inquiry involving the Allegheny County allegation mentioned in the lawsuit.”

Brown is accused of two instances of sexual misconduct against Britney Taylor in recent years. No criminal charges were ever filed in the situation, and Taylor recently filed a civil suit surrounding the alleged allegations.

On top of that, multiple civil cases are still open against Brown for other inappropriate behavior, as well as payment issues with many people who worked for Brown.