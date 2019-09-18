Comments
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — The LaRosa of McKeesport Clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club opened two new rooms on Tuesday and the kids on hand were treated to a special surprise.
During the opening, Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree surprised the kids and spent time getting to know them.
One of the rooms was known as the “Strictly Business” space, where the leaders of the club can teach older members about business through hip-hop, art, and production.
The LaRosa of McKeesport Clubhouse also unveiled a teen readiness center and homework center.
The Steelers, along with Bob’s Discount Furniture, have partnered with the Boys & Girls Club with a goal to give back to local communities.
You must log in to post a comment.