Comments
LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — Firefighters were called out to a structure fire in Lawrenceville.
The three-alarm fire was at 96 44th street, and police blocked off various streets in the area.
The structure is a four-unit, two-story apartment building.
Three of the units were destroyed, and only two of the units were occupied.
The fire started in unit No. 2.
“I walked downstairs to see what was going on … and there were flames, just flames everywhere,” Carly Lagoda said.
You must log in to post a comment.