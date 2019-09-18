BREAKING NEWS:Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vázquez Charged In Westmoreland County
LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — Firefighters were called out to a structure fire in Lawrenceville.

The three-alarm fire was at 96 44th street, and police blocked off various streets in the area.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The structure is a four-unit, two-story apartment building.

Three of the units were destroyed, and only two of the units were occupied.

The fire started in unit No. 2.

“I walked downstairs to see what was going on … and there were flames, just flames everywhere,” Carly Lagoda said.

(Photo Credit: Kym Gable/KDKA)

