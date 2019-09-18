PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A police officer from Washington County is charged with sexually assaulting a woman he pulled over at a traffic stop.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has charged 47-year-old Dustin Devault, of Monongahela, with indecent assault, official oppression and obstruction.

Devault has been fired from his position on the Monongahela Police.

He is currently a part-time officer with Forward Township and an officer for Highmark.

According to the AG’s Office, Devault pulled the woman over in the summer of 2018. Following the traffic stop, the woman told investigators she exchanged texts with Devault and also met with him.

Authorities say he allegedly told the woman he would help her become a police officer, as well as help one of her loved ones who was dealing with substance abuse.

The Attorney General’s Office says during one of his meetings with the woman, Devault showed up in full uniform with his badge, gun and was driving an unmarked Ford Taurus.

Investigators say the woman told them Devault allegedly touched her inappropriately several times and repeatedly asked her for sex.

The AG’s Office says the alleged victim said in testimony to the Grand Jury: “When you are in that situation, you just freeze. You don’t know what to do. He has a gun on him. He is a police officer. And I’m just a female. I just wanted to survive that moment.”

The Attorney General’s Office says the Grand Jury also found Devault lied to his superiors and “encouraged a coworker to lie as well.”

In a statement, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said of the case: “The victim turned to the defendant because he was a member of law enforcement and someone she should have been able to trust. Instead, he is charged with taking advantage of that trust to have unwanted sexual contact with her, and then reportedly lied about it to his superiors. My Office filed charges to hold him accountable for his egregious actions and to deliver justice for the victim.”

