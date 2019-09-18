BREAKING NEWS:Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vázquez Arrested, Charged With Child Solicitation
By Brenda Waters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Family and friends will say a final farewell today to four-time Super Bowl champion Sam Davis.

His funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Bidwell Presbyterian Church on the North Side.

WATCH: Sam Davis Remembered:

 

Davis had a heart attack and died last week at the New Life Personal Care Home in McKeesport.

He was found dead at the bottom of the steps of his apartment. Police say his family became concerned when they were told he had not come down for breakfast and to take his medication. He was found some 14 hours later.

Davis had dementia and was legally blind, but he was still a fixture in the McKeesport community. He could be seen walking every morning and everyone knew him.

(Photo Courtesy: Davis Family)

He played with the Steelers for 12 seasons and won four Super Bowls titles with the team in the 1970s.

