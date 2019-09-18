BREAKING NEWS:Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vázquez Arrested, Charged With Child Solicitation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now is your chance to get paid while you binge-watch scary movies.

USDish.com is providing a unique opportunity during the Halloween season for horror enthusiasts.

The company is looking for one individual to watch 13 Stephen King movies.

In return, the lucky fan will receive $1,300 and a Stephen King survival kit that includes a flashlight, blanket, movie-watching snacks, an Amazon gift card and a FitBit to track a racing heart rate.

Applications are open now through Oct. 15.

If you are ready for the challenge, you can apply here.

The lucky winner will get to watch these movies:

  • “Carrie” (original or 2013 remake)
  • “Children of the Corn”
  • “Christine”
  • “Creepshow”
  • “Cujo”
  • “Dreamcatcher”
  • “It” (original or 2017 remake)
  • “The Mist”
  • “Pet Sematary” (original or 2019 remake)
  • “Salem’s Lot”
  • “The Shining”
  • “Thinner”
  • “Misery”

