PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now is your chance to get paid while you binge-watch scary movies.
USDish.com is providing a unique opportunity during the Halloween season for horror enthusiasts.
The company is looking for one individual to watch 13 Stephen King movies.
In return, the lucky fan will receive $1,300 and a Stephen King survival kit that includes a flashlight, blanket, movie-watching snacks, an Amazon gift card and a FitBit to track a racing heart rate.
Applications are open now through Oct. 15.
If you are ready for the challenge, you can apply here.
The lucky winner will get to watch these movies:
- “Carrie” (original or 2013 remake)
- “Children of the Corn”
- “Christine”
- “Creepshow”
- “Cujo”
- “Dreamcatcher”
- “It” (original or 2017 remake)
- “The Mist”
- “Pet Sematary” (original or 2019 remake)
- “Salem’s Lot”
- “The Shining”
- “Thinner”
- “Misery”
