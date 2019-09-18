



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Here’s the head-start you were looking for to start a career.

Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania is currently seeking participants for its new IMPACT program. Out-of-school students, ages 17-24, don’t need a high school diploma or GED to be eligible.

“Goodwill has an excellent track record of providing valuable and effective training programs for young people,” said Tiffanee Heywood, Assistant Director of YouthWorks at Goodwill.

IMPACT prepares students for success in the workplace and provides real-world work experience by offering Job Search and Vocational Training.

The Job Search track helps young adults, who are considering college or starting a job, connect with resume assistance, mock interviews, readiness curriculum, and job search planning.

The Vocational Training track helps young adults, who are looking to go straight into a career path of their choice, by offering training programs in environmental skills/housekeeping, retail skills, culinary arts, masonry, machinery, and materials handling. These individuals also receive assistance in obtaining a GED if needed.

“Participants who join the IMPACT program will feel camaraderie with others in the program while they receive assistance to help them move into the world of work,” said Heywood.

There is rolling admission through December for each program. For more information visit www.goodwillswpa.org/impact.