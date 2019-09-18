



HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for the resignation of a Pennsylvania state lawmaker who is facing child pornography possession charges.

Wolf, a Democrat, said in a statement Wednesday morning that the charges against Republican Sen. Mike Folmer are disgusting and beyond comprehension, and that Folmer should immediately resign.

The state attorney general’s office arrested and charged Folmer late Tuesday with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, both felonies.

Investigators allegedly found images of child pornography on Folmer’s cell phone after they asked him to turn it over at his house in Lebanon County. Authorities were acting on a tip from a social media website.

The 63-year-old Folmer and his lawyer haven’t returned messages. Senate Republican leaders promptly stripped the fourth-term Folmer of his committee chairmanship.

The state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is also calling for Sen. Folmer’s resignation.

In a statement, DePasquale says: “The vile, disgusting charges against Mike Folmer are beyond shocking and warrant his immediate resignation from the Senate,” DePasquale said. “People in leadership positions must be held to a higher standard and Folmer has no business holding a position of public trust.”

