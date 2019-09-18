SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Shaler Township man is facing child abuse charges after his newborn daughter was admitted to UPMC Children’s Hospital with severe injuries.

Jamie Easley, 40, is facing felony charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

According to police, the 4-week-old girl was taken to Children’s Hospital last Wednesday after her primary care doctor found multiple bruises on her face and abdomen.

The child’s mother told the doctor the little girl had not eaten in nearly two days.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller Reports:

At the hospital, doctors found the girl had skull fractures, subdural hemorrhages, 19 rib fractures, and other fractures to her left arm and her legs. She is listed in critical condition in the hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Neighbors say the family had just moved into house in Shaler.

According to the criminal complaint, Easley told investigators during a police interview that the baby’s older sibling pulled her off a bed. However, doctors said a fall from a bed would not cause the kind of injuries she had.

Police say Easley later told them he grabbed the baby girl by the arm while she was crying, held her up, squeezed her and gave her “a quick shake.” Soon after, the baby stopped crying.

Easley is now being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.