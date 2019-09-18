BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – The judge handling the pending resentencing of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is taking himself off the case.

Judge John Foradora signed an order Wednesday announcing he has recused himself and is directing court officials to request another judge be appointed.

He’s taking himself off because of something “separate, distinct and wholly unrelated to” the Sandusky case. The order did not provide details.

Foradora is a common pleas court jurist brought in to handle Sandusky’s resentencing on a 45-count child sexual abuse conviction.

A state prosecutor and Sandusky’s defense lawyer both signed a document Monday that said Foradora should step aside because of “an action” initiated by the attorney general’s office.

A message seeking details and comment was left for Foradora.

