



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – What was supposed to be a simple hang-out between two teens, considered best friends, ended in tragedy when one died and the other is now facing serious charges.

According to police, an arrest warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Michael Hartwick Jr., who is now charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Sept. 8 death of 16-year-old Alexander Alman.

Detectives said Alexander Alman stopped at Hartwick Jr.’s house to play video games.

At some point, they say the two teens went upstairs, where Hartwick Jr. showed Alman his new black pistol.

Police said Alman grabbed an airsoft BB gun while Hartwick Jr. grabbed his pistol. They said both were pointing the guns at each other in a playful manner when Hartwick Jr.’s gun went off and hit Alman.

Investigators said the gunshot wound was near Alman’s left eye. He was taken to the hospital where he died during surgery.

Bullet holes were seen through the window of the home.

According to the criminal complaint, Hartwick Jr. admitted to acquiring the gun for self-protection, and that at no time did anyone ask him to kill Alman nor did he intend to kill him.

Neighbors tell KDKA the two were often seen together and that what happened is heartbreaking.

Alman’s death has been ruled a criminal homicide.

He was a student at Brashear High School.

