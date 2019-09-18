Comments
Detours
Take Ridge Road, Exit 61, off-ramp
Turn left on Ridge Ridge Road
Turn left onto Campbells Run Road
Follow Campbell Run Road to Steubenville Pike (Route 60)
Take Boyce Road to Campbells Run Road
Turn left onto Campbells Run Road
Turn left onto Ridge Road
Turn left onto I-376 eastbound ramp
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There will be detours in place along the Parkway West in Robinson Township from Friday night through Monday morning to allow for ramp paving.
Crews will be paving the eastbound I-376 Crafton off-ramp (Exit 60B) and the Boyce Road on-ramp between 8:00 p.m. Friday night through 7:00 a.m. Monday morning, weather permitting.
The ramps will be closed while crews work, but they will not be closed at the same time.
Detours
Exit 60B:
Boyce Road On-Ramp:
You must log in to post a comment.