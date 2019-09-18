BREAKING NEWS:Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vázquez Charged In Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There will be detours in place along the Parkway West in Robinson Township from Friday night through Monday morning to allow for ramp paving.

Crews will be paving the eastbound I-376 Crafton off-ramp (Exit 60B) and the Boyce Road on-ramp between 8:00 p.m. Friday night through 7:00 a.m. Monday morning, weather permitting.

The ramps will be closed while crews work, but they will not be closed at the same time.

Detours
Exit 60B:

  • Take Ridge Road, Exit 61, off-ramp
  • Turn left on Ridge Ridge Road
  • Turn left onto Campbells Run Road
  • Follow Campbell Run Road to Steubenville Pike (Route 60)

    • Boyce Road On-Ramp:

  • Take Boyce Road to Campbells Run Road
  • Turn left onto Campbells Run Road
  • Turn left onto Ridge Road
  • Turn left onto I-376 eastbound ramp
