PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have made a selection for minor league pitcher of the year.

James Marvel, who has recently made appearances with the MLB club because of injuries, was named to the honor Wednesday morning. Marvel went a combined 16-5 with a 2.94 ERA and 136

strikeouts in 28 starts in 2019 between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis. He led all of minor league baseball in wins with 16.

First baseman Mason Martin was named the Pirates minor league player of the year, hitting .254 with 32 doubles, four triples, 35 home runs and a minor league-leading 129 RBI.