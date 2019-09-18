BREAKING NEWS:Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vázquez Arrested, Charged With Child Solicitation
By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another gorgeous day is expected today.

Yesterday was an impressive 80-degree day as numbers that came in would have hinted at the mid to upper 70s for a high.

WEATHER LINKS:
Sunshine is expected today, start to finish, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

There could be some areas that see highs in the 80s, mostly south of I-70.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Changes were also made to bump high temperatures up today, Thursday and Friday.

The next chance for rain comes on Saturday, and everyone will see some rain on Monday when rain showers and weak storms are expected throughout the day.

