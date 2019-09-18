



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– There is a big weekend in store for the Croatian Fraternal Union of America.

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, President of the Republic of Croatia, will be visiting Pittsburgh for the society’s 125th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, September 22.

There are two main events planned upon her arrival this weekend. On Saturday, September 21, there will be a dinner cruise on the Gateway Clipper Empress at 5:30 p.m. followed by an evening social at Kings Garden I and II from 9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

The weekend will end with a mass service at St. Nicholas Church at 11 a.m. in Millvale followed by a banquet in the Grand Ballroom of the Wyndham Grand Hotel Pittsburgh.

Cocktails will be served at 4 p.m., and dinner will begin at 5 p.m.

Distinguished guests for the celebration include his Excellency David A. Zubik, Bishop of Pittsburg, as well as Mayor William Peduto, and many more.

CFU has more than 30,000 members alone in Southwestern Pennsylvania and almost 50,000 members world-wide.

Grabar-Kitarović is the fourth president of Croatia, and the first woman elected since it declared independence in 1991. She was inaugurated in office in 2015.

For more information visit croatianfraternalunion.org/events/.