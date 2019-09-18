PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bryan Trottier was known for his great play on the ice, but did you know he has musical talent as well?

The Hockey Hall of Famer was seen singing and playing the guitar at his daughter’s wedding recently. The heartfelt video was posted online by the Penguins.

“Bryan Trottier: father, hockey player, songwriter. The Hall-of-Famer wrote and performed this song as a surprise for his daughter at her wedding this weekend.”

Bryan Trottier: father, hockey player, songwriter. The Hall-of-Famer wrote and performed this song as a surprise for his daughter at her wedding this weekend. pic.twitter.com/8uYCHBa6ea — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 17, 2019

“I wrote a song about your heart Taylor,” Trottier told his daughter in the video. “So here you go kid, you captured my heart on the day you were born, and you will be in my heart until my last breath.”