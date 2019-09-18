Comments
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A bank robbery suspect was shot in Wilkinsburg Wednesday night.
Police were attempting to take the suspect in custody inside an apartment building in the 900 block of Center Street just after 9:00 p.m. when the suspect allegedly grabbed a woman and held her at knifepoint. He threatened to harm the woman if the police attempted to take him into custody.
Police then shot the suspect and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was not harmed.
One police officer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Allegheny County Police and the Pittsburgh FBI will be investigating the situation.
