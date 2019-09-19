Comments
DUCK HOLLOW (KDKA) — Officials pulled a body from the Monongahela River near the Homestead Grays Bridge.
River rescue and the fireboat responded Thursday to the area after an unoccupied, possibly disabled vehicle was found in the southbound lanes on the bridge around 10:15 a.m., the Pittsburgh police announced.
A 911 caller in Duck Hollow told police he heard something splash into the water.
The fireboat located the body of a female, who was pronounced dead on scene after being removed from the water, officials said.
Police are investigating and asking anyone on the bridge or in Duck Hollow who might have seen or heard anything call 412-323-7161.
