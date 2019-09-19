



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– If your child is a fan of the Disney movie “Inside Out”, there’s a way they could experience the animated film in real life.

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh announced that its collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios will be creating an interactive exhibit based on the movie.

“We’re so excited to work with Pixar Animation Studios to create this exhibit,” says Jane Werner, Executive Director of Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

The new exhibit, Emotions at Play with Pixar’s Inside Out, will have you navigate through the exhibit that will help you recognize, understand and balance emotions like Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear, set in 11-year-old Riley’s Mind World.

Different scenes include Headquarters, Long Term Memory, Imagination Land, and Dream Production.

“Our goal is to inspire visitors to understand more about their own imagination, memories, and emotions through the characters and world of our film Inside Out,” says Jonas Rivera, Producer, Inside Out.

This will be the first interactive exhibit based on the film.

The exhibition is set to open at the Children’s Museum on September 26, 2020, and then tour other museums and facilities across the country in May of 2021.