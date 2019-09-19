



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The handyman who police call a prime suspect in the disappearance of a Whitehall woman is now facing criminal homicide charges.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office held a news conference Thursday morning to announce the new developments.

Douglas Berry has now been charged with homicide in connection with the disappearance of Elizabeth Wiesenfeld.

Wiesenfeld, was last seen at the end of April at her home on East Barlind Drive.

Barry, her handyman, went to jail after detectives found a loaded gun inside his Liberty Borough home.

Police found Wiesenfeld’s cell phone in the South Side, and detectives think Berry may have used the phone after she disappeared.

