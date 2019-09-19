



ASPINWALL (KDKA) — The authorities are looking for Wanda Johnson Smyth, who went missing from Aspinwall.

The 82-year-old woman went missing from 3rd Street at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, officials said.

Officers did not have a clothing description but said she was traveling her black dog, Sissy.

Smyth is driving a 2006 green Toyota Corolla. The four-door vehicle has Florida plates reading IKW-F14.

She is possibly driving back to Boca Raton, Florida, her current residence.

A release said Smyth is confused with possible early-onset dementia.

Please call 911 with any information.