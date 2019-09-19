



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The National Aviary has special October events lined up for the fall season.

Visitors will have the chance to encounter the spookiest owls, vultures, crows, raptors, and bats in the guided Owl Prowl.

Other events scheduled for the month include the following:

Owl-o-Ween – Saturday, October 19 and October 26

Whooo’s ready for Owl-o-Ween? Owls, raptors, vultures, bats and other creatures of the night will greet you at the National Aviary’s annual family-friendly harvest festival. Come ready for costumes, candy, crafts, and amazing photo opportunities of winged creatures.

• Saturday, October 19 and October 26

• 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Included with admission

Owl Brunch – Sunday, October 27

Relax in the National Aviary’s heated Rose Garden Tent and enjoy a host of delectable brunch items from Atria’s, served buffet-style. Sip a brunch cocktail from the cash bar and enjoy visits from beautiful owls as you dine. After brunch, explore the National Aviary’s immersive habitats for a perfect autumn Sunday.

• Sunday, October 27

• Two Seatings: 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

• Members: $39 for adults, $19.50 for children. Nonmembers: $44 for adults, $22 for children. Children 3 & under free. Price includes admission.

Call 412-258-9445 to register. Space is limited; reservations required. Tickets are transferrable but not refundable.

Owl Prowl – October 24 and 30

Join National Aviary Ornithologist Bob Mulvihill for a guided, after-dark nature walk to look and listen for owls in Pittsburgh’s parks. Bob will lead you into the woods as you search the treetops for Eastern Screech Owls, Great Horned Owls, and Barred Owls. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a flashlight for this nighttime adventure!

• Thursday, October 24 at Irwin Run Conservation Area

• Wednesday, October 30 at Olympia Park in Emerald View Park

• 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

• $10 per person

Call 412-258-9463 to register. Space is limited; reservations required.

