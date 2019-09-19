



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buy Sam a drink, get his dog one too and then scratch your back with a hacksaw, the Penguins released their 2019-20 promotional schedule and the main attraction this year is a Mike Lange theme night.

The Penguins Hall Of Fame broadcaster is entering his 45th season with the team and all fans in attendance on October 8 will receive a Lange bobblehead and get to witness a pregame on-ice ceremony.

Lange won’t be the only off-ice personality honored with a bobblehead at PPG Paints Arena this season, General Manager Jim Rutherford will also be one of the giveaways on November 19 when the Pens take on the New York Islanders. The three-time Stanley Cup-winning GM will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this year.

When the calendar flips to February, the Penguins will welcome Team USA captain Mike Eruzione, the man who scored the game-winning goal against the Soviet Union in the 1980 Miracle On Ice as part of a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the 1980 USA Olympic Ice Hockey Team.

There will also be eight theme nights, including the 1970s, Ugly Holiday Sweaters, Halloween and “Pittsburgh” Night.

A full list of Penguins promotions can be found on their website.