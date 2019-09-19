



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another stellar day for Pittsburgh weather.

More of this weather is expected Friday, though there may be a few clouds in the sky.

This weekend, we’ll see more clouds streaming into the area.

While there is a low chance for rain Saturday, it still appears that most of us will be in for a dry weekend.

The next chance for showers and storms comes Monday.

After that, look for temperatures to settle into more fall-like weather, which is appropriate since the new season starts at 3:50 a.m. Monday.

