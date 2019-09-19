



WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Police shot and killed a serial bank robbery suspect in Wilkinsburg after he lunged at a woman with a knife.

Police said Shawn Stevens, 49, was the killed in the officer-involved shooting Wednesday in an apartment building on Center Street in Wilkinsburg around 9:30 p.m.

Police went to the area to serve an arrest warrant to find Stevens on the 900 block of Center Street.

While police were going door to door talking to residents in the apartment building, they said Stevens attempted to slam the door on them, striking a Pittsburgh police detective in the leg.

Police said Stevens threatened to stab several women with a kitchen knife and lunged at a woman with the knife, knocking her on the ground and cutting her slightly.

Police then said he tried lunging at the woman again. After a detective attempted to use a taser, a Pittsburgh police detective and an FBI agent shot Stevens.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“I think they have the right to do that. That’s the law. You get a dangerous perpetrator off the street,” said one man who lives in Wilkinsburg.

Officials said Stevens attempted to rob the Citizens Bank inside the Giant Eagle at Edgewood Towne Center on Wednesday afternoon.

He was also identified as the individual who robbed banks in Shadyside and Oakland.