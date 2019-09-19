MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA)– PennDOT District 11 announced that there will be a road closure on Stoops Ferry Road Bridge (Route 51) in Moon Township.

The intersection at Flaugherty Run Road and McGovern Boulevard on Stoops Ferry Road Bridge will close to traffic on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. until Wednesday, October 2.

This area will be temporarily closed for bridge replacement work including bridge widening with a new left-turn lane, a new traffic signal, curb and sidewalk improvements, concrete reconstruction, and roadway resurfacing.

Here are the following detours for drivers in this area:

East of the Closure

• From Route 51 take University Boulevard (Route 3109) southbound

• Turn right onto Brodhead Road Route 3077)

• Turn right onto Flaugherty Run Road

• Continue on northbound Route 51 (McGovern Boulevard)

• End detour

West of the Closure

• Same detour in the opposite direction

• Posted Truck Detour

• East of the Closure

• Take Stoops Ferry Road to University Boulevard (Route 3109)

• Turn right onto University Boulevard

• Turn right onto westbound Business Loop 376

• Take the ramp to East 376 toward Flaugherty Run Road/Airport

• Turn right onto Flaugherty Run Road

• Follow back to stoops Ferry Road

• End detour

West of Closure

• Follow Flaugherty Run Road southbound

• Turn left onto the ramp to eastbound Business Loop 376 toward Moon

• Turn left onto University Boulevard

• Follow University Boulevard back to Stoops Ferry Road

• End detour

Authorities urge drivers to use caution when travelling through these areas.