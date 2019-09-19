BREAKING NEWS:Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vázquez Charged In Westmoreland County
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Butler County, Celina Pompeani, I-79, Interstate 79, Local TV, Tractor Trailer


CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An accident involving a tractor trailer caused traffic issues this morning in Cranberry Township.

The tractor trailer rolled over, blocking the entry ramp from I-76 to I-79.

The rig appeared to be carrying a roll of sheet metal.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments