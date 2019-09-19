CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An accident involving a tractor trailer caused traffic issues this morning in Cranberry Township.
The tractor trailer rolled over, blocking the entry ramp from I-76 to I-79.
Rollover at exit ramp in Cranberry. The truck appears to be carrying a roll of sheet metal. @KDKA @CelinaPompeani pic.twitter.com/LOQYlo6XeL
— Brian Smithmyer (@SmithmyerPhotog) September 19, 2019
The rig appeared to be carrying a roll of sheet metal.
Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.
Entry ramp to I-76 from I-79 northbound is blocked—our @KDKA crew is heading to this scene and we will provide you with live updates on @PittsburghsCW from 7-9. pic.twitter.com/lkhA2UGwlM
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) September 19, 2019
