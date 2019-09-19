



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Uber driver is no longer facing kidnapping charges.

However, Richard Lomotey will stand trial on lesser charges of unlawful restraint, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Two women accused Lomotey of not following their directions, pulling over and locking the rideshare doors. He allegedly told them, “You’re not going anywhere.”

But Lomotey disputes that, saying his Uber app froze. He had to restart it, and he pulled over to wait for it to kick back on. He said he was only having a nice conversation with the two young women, asking them about what they study in school since he’s a professor.

After the charges in the initial case, another woman came forward, saying Lomotey made unwanted advances to her as well.

