



HAZLEWOOD (KDKA) — One local couple was trapped in their vacation home in the Bahamas when a Category 5 hurricane tore their house apart.

Randy and Sylvia Nagy are now back home in Hazlewood, still reeling from their encounter with Hurrican Dorian.

“Unbelievable devastation, shock,” Sylvia said.

“It just seemed like it would never end,” Randy said.

The Nagys have been vacationing in the Bahamas for decades after they built their dream home on the beach.

While they survived four other hurricanes, Dorian was too much.

“We prayed together, out loud,” Sylvia said. “Just to keep us safe and make it through.”

The couple was forced to make split-second decisions as Dorian ripped off their second floor.

“We have snorkel masks on,” Sylvia said. “We have dive masks on. The waves are coming up over into the hole, and we’re sitting there with a heavy blanket, trying to cover up.”

Eventually, Randy and Sylvia tied themselves off with ropes and made it to their boat and then to a neighbor’s house.

At first, the Nagys wouldn’t leave. But the Miami Fire Department finally convinced them it was time to go.

The couple has high praise for their rescuers.

“They were willing to give anything we needed,” Randy said.

This was their home before Dorian:

This is their home now: