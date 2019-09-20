BREAKING NEWS:Massive Water Main Break Shuts Down Schools, Businesses In South Hills
By Pam Surano
BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — Following a massive water main break in Carrick, the Brentwood Plaza Giant Eagle received an emergency shipment of bottled water.

They have so far gone through 15 pallets of bottled water.

“You go through a lot, especially when you think about brushing your teeth and making anything, washing your dishes, all that stuff,” said Stephanie Burrows of Whitehall.

For some, they were helping their community.

“I have friends that live in Carrick, so I’m picking them up some water so they don’t have to go out tonight,” said Walt Winnowski of Bethel Park.

    • Travel is still tricky as some roads remain closed after the water main break on East Agnew Street in Carrick which remains undrivable.

    One couple lives on the road and they’re just under a boil advisory, they have no water at all.

    “We went and showered at my mom’s and grabbed a few jugs of her tap water,” said Hillary Marcella, a resident of East Agnew Street. “We plan to go up to the water buffalo to get more water to flush our toilet.”

    The water buffaloes were busy places tonight, 15 in all, throughout the city and southern Allegheny County.

    Along Route 51, businesses were affected, places like Dunkin Donuts and Dairy Queen, they could not service many drinks due to the boil advisory.

    However, those were small inconveniences compared to what happened in a Carrick neighborhood where at least two homes were destroyed by water.

    “I’m grateful that my house didn’t blow away, as far as wash away, I’m so grateful,” said Jamall Green.

    They’re also grateful that a portion of the broken pipe has been brought in to be replaced.

    The Red Cross is assisting eight adults and four children whose homes sustained extreme damage.

