Filed Under:Football, High School Football, High School Football Scores, WPIAL Football, WPIAL Football Scores

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

Abington 38, Council Rock South 8

Albert Gallatin 42, James Buchanan 0

Aliquippa 40, Beaver Falls 0

Allentown Central Catholic 50, East Stroudsburg North 12

Allentown Dieruff 27, Pleasant Valley 26

Annville-Cleona 70, Columbia 43

Avonworth 42, Apollo-Ridge 14

Bald Eagle Area 30, Central Martinsburg 7

Baldwin 30, Woodland Hills 27

Bedford 48, Central Cambria 15

Belle Vernon 61, Indiana 7

Bellefonte 55, Tyrone 10

Bellwood-Antis 48, Moshannon Valley 0

Berlin-Brothersvalley 49, Windber 7

Bermudian Springs 43, Fairfield 0

Berwick 23, Selinsgrove 7

Bethlehem Freedom 49, Whitehall 26

Bishop Carroll 32, Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Bishop Guilfoyle 30, Greater Johnstown 6

Bishop McCort 21, Forest Hills 15

Blackhawk 29, Montour 21

Bloomsburg 17, South Williamsport 12

Boyertown 40, Methacton 6

Brentwood 34, Frazier 0

Brookville 42, Karns City 41, OT

Burgettstown 42, South Side 9

Burrell 40, Yough 6

Canon-McMillan 21, Hempfield Area 12

Canton 27, Athens 19

Cedar Cliff 20, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 17

Cedar Crest 34, Hempfield 21

Central Bucks South 40, Bensalem 13

Central Bucks West 28, William Tennent 0

Central Dauphin 62, Carlisle 7

Central Dauphin East 35, Altoona 19

Central Valley 56, Keystone Oaks 6

Charleroi 57, Carmichaels 7

Cheltenham 30, Quakertown 12

Chestnut Ridge 39, Cambria Heights 14

Clairton 33, Laurel 7

Clearfield 42, Central Mountain 20

Coatesville 34, Unionville 21

Conemaugh Township 23, Blacklick Valley 14

Conestoga 42, Harriton 14

Conneaut Area 36, General McLane 14

Conrad Weiser 31, Twin Valley 10

Cornell 57, Northgate 14

Corry 13, Titusville 10

Crestwood 15, Williamsport 14

Dallas 49, Wyoming Valley West 0

Danville 49, Milton 12

Deer Lakes 29, Mount Pleasant 26

Delone 27, Littlestown 0

Donegal 31, Ephrata 13

Dover 41, Eastern York 12

Downingtown East 49, Great Valley 6

Downingtown West 56, Oxford 20

Dunmore 51, Riverside 7

ELCO 37, Northern Lebanon 7

East Allegheny 37, Summit Academy 0

East Stroudsburg South 48, Allentown Allen 14

Easton 27, Emmaus 26

Elizabeth Forward 42, Quaker Valley 6

Elwood City Riverside 17, Shenango 7

Episcopal Academy 21, The Hill School 7

Erie McDowell 38, Erie 8

Exeter 41, Muhlenberg 0

Fleetwood 28, Daniel Boone 17

Fort Hill, Md. 49, Hollidaysburg 21

Fort Leboeuf 24, Franklin 14

Fox Chapel 16, Hampton 13

Freedom 40, Ellwood City 0

Freeport 56, Uniontown 14

Garnet Valley 42, Radnor 7

Gateway 49, Ringgold 0

Gettysburg 29, Susquehannock 0

Greater Latrobe 34, Connellsville 27

Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Imani Christian Academy 0

Greensburg Salem 47, Laurel Highlands 27

Grove City 31, Slippery Rock 16

Hanover 33, York County Tech 0

Harbor Creek 7, Mercyhurst Prep 0

Harry S. Truman 55, Neshaminy 41

Haverford 24, Strath Haven 0

Haverford School 30, Father Judge 20

Hickory 28, Greenville 7

Homer-Center def. United, forfeit

Jeannette 43, Springdale 0

Jefferson-Morgan 44, Avella 7

Jersey Shore 39, Shikellamy 2

Jim Thorpe 41, Midd-West 0

Juniata Valley 34, Southern Huntingdon 13

Kane Area 35, Punxsutawney 0

Kennett 48, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 20

Keystone 14, Curwensville 7

Knoch 34, Ambridge 6

Lackawanna Trail 45, Carbondale 0

Lake-Lehman 37, Northwest Area 13

Lakeland 14, Mid Valley 12

Lakeview 29, Seneca 0

Lampeter-Strasburg 55, Garden Spot 10

Lewisburg 28, Shamokin 26

Ligonier Valley 54, West Shamokin 7

Line Mountain 35, Millersburg 0

Mahanoy Area 36, Hamburg 28, OT

Malvern Prep 42, Berks Catholic 7

Manheim Central 54, Elizabethtown 6

Manheim Township 56, Cocalico 7

Maplewood 25, Reynolds 14

Marion Center 24, Northern Cambria 7

Marple Newtown 17, Upper Darby 12

Mars 42, Armstrong 21

Martinsburg, W.Va. 45, Academy Park 8

Massaponax, Va. 26, Penn Wood 23

Massillon Washington, Ohio 42, Penn-Trafford 21

McGuffey 46, Bethlehem Center 14

Meadville 53, Warren 6

Mechanicsburg 35, West Perry 7

Mifflinburg 42, Warrior Run 0

Montgomery 56, Columbia-Montour 14

Montoursville 41, Loyalsock 6

Moon 49, Chartiers Valley 18

Morrisville 26, Kutztown 6

Mount Union 33, West Branch 21

Nanticoke Area 27, Holy Redeemer 7

Nazareth Area 27, Bethlehem Catholic 13

Neshannock 54, Shady Side Academy 14

Neumann-Goretti 18, Conwell Egan 7

North East 24, Fairview 6

North Schuylkill 29, Mount Carmel 17

Northeastern 24, Dallastown Area 7

Northern Bedford 27, Everett 0

Northern York 55, Greencastle Antrim 13

Northwestern 31, Eisenhower 10

Northwestern Lehigh 41, Bangor 13

Oak Glen, W.Va. 41, Perry Traditional Academy 14

Octorara 44, Pequea Valley 7

Palmyra 21, Camp Hill 19

Parkland 35, Bethlehem Liberty 7

Peddie, N.J. 38, Archbishop Wood 9

Pen Argyl 28, Palmerton 21

Penn Charter 56, Upper Dublin 0

Penn Hills 7, Kiski Area 3

Penns Valley 43, Huntingdon 28

Pennsbury 38, Council Rock North 7

Perkiomen Valley 16, Owen J Roberts 9

Philadelphia Northeast 21, Martin Luther King 0

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 14, Chester 6

Pine-Richland 46, Norwin 0

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 45, Bethel Park 14

Pittsburgh North Catholic 13, Derry 3

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 28, Upper Moreland 6

Pope John Paul II 54, Upper Perkiomen 0

Portage Area 62, Shade 13

Pottsville 57, Interboro 8

Pottsville Nativity 47, Shenandoah Valley 0

Red Land 31, Lower Dauphin 14

Redbank Valley 41, Iroquois 6

Richland 62, Somerset 8

Ridley 52, Penncrest 13

Roxborough 26, Philadelphia George Washington 6

Salisbury 23, Notre Dame-Green Pond 21

Saucon Valley 21, Northern Lehigh 14

Sayre Area 41, Wyalusing 20

Scranton Prep 37, West Scranton 34

Seneca Valley 55, Butler 0

Serra Catholic 55, Carlynton 13

Shippensburg 45, Mifflin County 14

Smethport 36, Otto-Eldred 22

Souderton 24, Pennridge 21

South Allegheny 34, Fort Cherry 7

South Fayette 49, Hopewell 14

South Park 22, Waynesburg Central 9

South Western 17, Red Lion 14

Southern Columbia 62, Central Columbia 0

Southern Lehigh 35, Palisades 6

Southmoreland 62, Brownsville 21

State College 27, Chambersburg 17

Stroudsburg 21, Pocono Mountain East 7

Susquehanna 44, Montrose 13

Tamaqua 49, Blue Mountain 14

Tamaqua 49, Blue Mountain Union, Vt. 14

Thomas Jefferson 40, Trinity 0

Troy 36, Towanda 28

Tussey Mountain 48, Williamsburg 14

USO 40, Allderdice 6

Union City 32, Mercer 13

Upper Dauphin 60, Tri-Valley 14

Upper Merion 21, Phoenixville 14

Upper St. Clair 35, West Allegheny 33

Valley View 49, Honesdale 21

Wallenpaupack 21, Pittston Area 14

Warwick 49, Lancaster McCaskey 6

Washington 46, California 20

Waynesboro 22, Big Spring 0

Wellsboro 48, Hughesville 14

West Chester East 35, West Chester Henderson 14

West Greene 49, Monessen 24

West Lawn Wilson 51, Penn Manor 24

West Middlesex 36, Cochranton 0

West Mifflin 35, New Castle 27

Western Wayne 48, Hanover Area 0

Westmont Hilltop 54, Penn Cambria 25

Wilkes-Barre Area 34, Hazleton Area 20

Williams Valley 49, Juniata 15

Wissahickon 21, Hatboro-Horsham 18

Wyoming Area 49, Tunkhannock 10

York 49, Spring Grove 19

York Catholic 49, Biglerville 13

York Suburban 35, Kennard-Dale 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

