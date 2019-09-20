Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– There will be some holiday music coming to the Event Center in the Rivers Casino this December.
International multi-platinum singer LeAnn Rimes is bringing her “You and Me Christmas Tour” to the Rivers Casino.
The performance is scheduled for Monday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re excited to have a timeless artist like LeAnn Rimes perform at Rivers, her rich, one-of-a-kind vocals will make for an awesome holiday show in The Event Center,” said Vice President of Marketing Shannon Redmond.
Rimes is the youngest recipient of a Grammy Award and was also the first country recording artist to win in the “Best New Artist” category.
Tickets for the show can be purchased at the Rivers Casino Gift Shop or online.
