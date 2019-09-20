BREAKING NEWS:Massive Water Main Break Shuts Down Schools, Businesses In South Hills
MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA)– Lionsgate Television and Manhunt Productions are in the works of filming the second season of Manhunt, and local businesses have changed their signs to accommodate production.

Season two, titled “Manhunt: Lone Wolf”, will focus on the search for the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Park bomber, Eric Rudolph, who was captured five years later in a dumpster behind a grocery store.

That particular dumpster scene will be set right across from Jean-Mar Chatellier’s French Bakery shop in Millvale.


The bakery has been changed to Slayton’s Smoke Shop and the neighboring deli has been transformed into Elmer’s Appliances and Hardware.

Filming will start on Friday, September 20 at 5 p.m. and end on Saturday, September 21 at 1 a.m.

Grant, North, and Howard streets will all be closed during filming.

