PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former New Castle Police officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of deprivation of civil rights.

Ronald Williams, a 40-year-old resident of New Castle and former officer, allegedly violated an individual of their right to be free from unreasonable seizure by slamming their face into a floor surface repeatedly with no justification. The incident occurred on or around April 23.

This caused the individual to sustain bodily injury.

If found guilty, Williams faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

