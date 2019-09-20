PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With two games and a week of training camp in the books, the Penguins have made their first cuts ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Ten players have been either sent to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins or returned to their junior team.

Four forwards were sent to the Baby Penguins: Chase Berger, Jordy Bellerive, Jan Drozg, and Ben Sexton.

Three defensemen joined them: Matt Abt, Michael Kim, and Jon Lizotte.

Along with those seven skates, goaltenders Alex D’Orio and Dustin Tokarski were also assigned to the American Hockey League club.

One player was sent back to junior, defenseman Calen Addison will return to the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League.

These cuts reduce the Penguins’ training camp roster to 28 forwards, 14 defensemen and four goalies.

The preseason continues this weekend with a game at Columbus Saturday afternoon and then at Detroit Sunday evening.