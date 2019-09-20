BREAKING NEWS:Massive Water Main Break Shuts Down Schools, Businesses In South Hills
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Columbus Blue Jackets, Nathan Legare, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After scoring two goals in 23 seconds against Columbus Thursday, Nathan Legare has earned a new contract.

The third-round draft pick was given a three-year, entry level contract Friday morning.

“It’s official! Welcome to the Penguins family! The Penguins have signed forward @Nathan_Legare to a three-year, entry-level contract.”

General Manager Jim Rutherford had nothing but praise for the young forward.

“Nathan has had a really strong training camp thus far,” said Rutherford. “We’ve been impressed with his offensive instincts and his overall approach to the game. We’re thrilled to get him signed.”

The contract will kick in as soon as he turns pro, which is not immediate.

“The #Penguins say that Nathan Legare has signed an entry-level contract. The three-year contract begins whenever Legare turns pro. This does not meant he’s made the NHL club.”

Comments